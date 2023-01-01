Belgian expats of Australia - coming together

Belgian expats in Australia are coming together to support WWF Australia, an organization dedicated to wildlife conservation and environmental protection. Through various fundraising activities and events, they aim to make a positive impact on the environment.

Your contributions and participation help WWF Australia continue its vital conservation work, protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats.

Join the Belgian expat community in supporting WWF Australia by donating or participating in upcoming events. Every effort counts towards a healthier planet.

