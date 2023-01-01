Login
Login

Belgian Expats of Australia

By Belgian Expats

Belgian expats of Australia - coming together

Belgian expats in Australia are coming together to support WWF Australia, an organization dedicated to wildlife conservation and environmental protection. Through various fundraising activities and events, they aim to make a positive impact on the environment.

Your contributions and participation help WWF Australia continue its vital conservation work, protecting endangered species and preserving natural habitats.

Join the Belgian expat community in supporting WWF Australia by donating or participating in upcoming events. Every effort counts towards a healthier planet.

Flower delivery Belgium

Please Help Me
Reach My Goal

Raised

$0

My Goal

$2,000

Select amount to donate

$25
$50
$75
$100
$
Donate

My Achievements

Fundraising page

Updated Profile Pic

Added a Blog Post

Received 5 Donations

Reached Goal

Increased Target